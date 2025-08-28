Sunsure Energy Secures Landmark Battery Storage Deal with NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam
Sunsure Energy has signed a pioneering agreement with NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam for the delivery of 500 MWh peak power through a battery energy storage system to the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation. This marks India's first agreement of its kind with a billing model based on energy discharge tariffs.
- Country:
- India
Sunsure Energy has announced a significant Battery Energy Discharge Purchase Agreement with NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Ltd, a division of NTPC Ltd. The deal will provide 500 MWh of power to the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation through a battery storage system.
This groundbreaking project involves setting up a standalone Battery Energy Storage System at the Garautha substation in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. The agreement enables supply between 6 pm and 10 am, catering to peak demand hours with competitive tariffs.
Sunsure Energy's CEO, Shashank Sharma, highlighted the evolution from traditional solar solutions to hybrid systems with battery storage, underscoring the shift in India's energy storage landscape.
ALSO READ
Voter Fraud Allegations Heat Up in Uttar Pradesh
Ganga and Yamuna Rising: Flood Threat Looms Over Uttar Pradesh
Police Nab Notorious Fugitive After Dramatic Encounter in Uttar Pradesh
Reviving Uttar Pradesh: From BIMARU to Prosperity
Ancient Inspirations and Modern Innovations at Uttar Pradesh Convocation