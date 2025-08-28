Sunsure Energy Secures Landmark Battery Storage Deal with NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam

Sunsure Energy has announced a significant Battery Energy Discharge Purchase Agreement with NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Ltd, a division of NTPC Ltd. The deal will provide 500 MWh of power to the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation through a battery storage system.

This groundbreaking project involves setting up a standalone Battery Energy Storage System at the Garautha substation in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. The agreement enables supply between 6 pm and 10 am, catering to peak demand hours with competitive tariffs.

Sunsure Energy's CEO, Shashank Sharma, highlighted the evolution from traditional solar solutions to hybrid systems with battery storage, underscoring the shift in India's energy storage landscape.