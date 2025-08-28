Left Menu

Malaysia and China's Collaborative Quest in Rare Earth Processing

China offers Malaysia technical aid for rare earth processing, preferring involvement of state-linked firms. Malaysia aims to boost its capabilities amid growing global demand for critical minerals. China's dominance in the field is pivotal, as Malaysia restricts raw rare earth exports to boost processing industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 10:52 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 10:52 IST
Malaysia and China's Collaborative Quest in Rare Earth Processing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic move to bolster its rare earth processing capabilities, Malaysia has received an offer of technical assistance from China. The Southeast Asian nation seeks to leverage this to meet the increasing global demand for critical minerals used in various technologies.

During a Kuala Lumpur visit in April, Chinese President Xi Jinping indicated that China is ready to support Malaysia's rare earth ambitions, though with the stipulation that cooperation be limited to state-linked companies. Discussions are ongoing, with no formal agreement yet made.

China's role is crucial; the nation leads the world in mining and processing of rare earths. Malaysia seeks to enhance its standing in the sector, having banned the export of raw rare earths to focus on processed materials. According to a 2019 estimate, Malaysia holds approximately 16.1 million metric tons of these valuable resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russian Defense Thwarts Massive Drone Attack

Russian Defense Thwarts Massive Drone Attack

 Russia
2
Daring Overnight Air Rescue: Indian Navy's Swift MEDEVAC from Lakshadweep

Daring Overnight Air Rescue: Indian Navy's Swift MEDEVAC from Lakshadweep

 India
3
SC grants interim protection for 4 weeks to journalist Abhisar Sharma in FIR by Assam Police over post allegedly criticising state’s policies.

SC grants interim protection for 4 weeks to journalist Abhisar Sharma in FIR...

 India
4
Amitabh Kant Highlights Strategic Path Amid US Tariff Challenges

Amitabh Kant Highlights Strategic Path Amid US Tariff Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s Urban Challenge: Bridging Infrastructure Gaps with Smarter Governance

Brazil’s Road Crisis: The Human and Economic Toll of Traffic Injuries Uncovered

Decline in Mangrove Carbon Stocks Threatens Climate Goals, Says World Bank Report

From Ponds to Profits: Aquaculture Recognized as Core to Food and Climate Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025