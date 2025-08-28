Malaysia and China's Collaborative Quest in Rare Earth Processing

In a strategic move to bolster its rare earth processing capabilities, Malaysia has received an offer of technical assistance from China. The Southeast Asian nation seeks to leverage this to meet the increasing global demand for critical minerals used in various technologies.

During a Kuala Lumpur visit in April, Chinese President Xi Jinping indicated that China is ready to support Malaysia's rare earth ambitions, though with the stipulation that cooperation be limited to state-linked companies. Discussions are ongoing, with no formal agreement yet made.

China's role is crucial; the nation leads the world in mining and processing of rare earths. Malaysia seeks to enhance its standing in the sector, having banned the export of raw rare earths to focus on processed materials. According to a 2019 estimate, Malaysia holds approximately 16.1 million metric tons of these valuable resources.

