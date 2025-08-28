Madhya Pradesh Leaders Unite on 27% OBC Reservation Push

In a significant political development, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav convened an all-party meeting on Thursday at the Chief Minister's residence in Bhopal. The meeting focused on progressing with the implementation of a 27% reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in the state.

This gathering drew participation from leaders across the political spectrum, including the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Samajwadi Party (SP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Communist Party of India (CPI), and the Gondwana Ganatantra Party (GGP). Key attendees included BJP state president Hemant Khandelwal and Congress state president Jitu Patwari, among others.

Chief Minister Yadav affirmed the commitment of all parties to the reservation initiative, stating that a unified resolution was passed to expedite the process, pending a Supreme Court hearing set for September 22. He emphasized collaboration between ruling and opposition parties to facilitate a swift resolution, quoting the shared intent to benefit students statewide.

