Amit Shah's Assam Visit: Strategic Moves and Milestones

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to arrive in Assam on Thursday for a pivotal two-day tour. During his visit, he will participate in the Assam BJP's core committee meeting, focusing on strategies for the forthcoming Assembly elections scheduled for next year. He will also address the convention of the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) newly elected Panchayat members.

After arriving in Guwahati, Shah will attend the BJP state core committee meeting, followed by a dinner with party members. The agenda centers on election preparations, which are of high importance for the party. On Friday, Shah is expected to inaugurate the newly established Brahmaputra unit of Raj Bhavan and the National Cyber Forensic Lab. He will also dedicate multiple projects for the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Sashastra Seema Bal, and Assam Rifles.

Shah's itinerary also includes addressing the NDA Panchayat members' convention. Afterward, he will review the progress of the Jyoti-Bishnu Cultural Complex, a large auditorium accommodating 5,000 people. In the evening, Shah will kick off the centenary celebrations for Gaurap Borbora, Assam's first non-Congress Chief Minister. On Wednesday, the Assam State BJP spokesperson praised Shah as a transformative figure for Assam, highlighting his role in the historic Permanent Peace Accord signed on January 27, 2020, which brought sustained peace to previously troubled Bodo regions.

