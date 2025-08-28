Russia's Relentless Assault on Ukraine: Latest Updates and Global Response
Russia unleashed a devastating attack on Ukraine, killing 15 people, including children. The assault also damaged vital infrastructure. Despite international diplomatic efforts, Moscow continues its aggressive strategy, escalating tensions. Ukrainian officials and global leaders condemn the strikes, highlighting the urgency for new sanctions and peace talks.
Early Thursday, Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on Ukraine, resulting in at least 15 casualties, including four children in Kyiv. The assault, seen as a reaction to diplomatic initiatives, left rescuers scrambling through debris as the nation grappled with widespread damage.
Official reports confirm 38 individuals were injured in the attack that targeted seven city districts, affecting prominent locations like the EU mission and British Council. The Ukrainian military confirmed that 13 sites were hit nationwide, including key energy facilities.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy denounced Russia's preference for violence over diplomacy. As Kyiv's allies attempt to broker peace, Russia intensifies its assaults, striking behind front lines and pressuring Ukraine militarily. Global leaders condemned the violence, calling for deeper sanctions against Russia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
