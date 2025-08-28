Murae Organisor Ltd Eyes Agro-Sector Expansion with Rs 80 Crore Investment
Murae Organisor Ltd plans a structured Rs 80 crore investment to boost its presence in the agro-sector with R&D and infrastructure-led strategies. The Ahmedabad-based company aims to evolve into a forward-integrated agri enterprise, focusing on R&D labs, processing infrastructure, and digital traceability systems.
Murae Organisor Ltd has announced plans to channel Rs 80 crore into strengthening its position in the agricultural sector through strategic R&D and infrastructure investment. The Ahmedabad-based pharmaceutical firm aims to transform into a research-enabled, forward-integrated agri enterprise.
The company is targeting key areas such as establishing an Agro R&D Laboratory and developing agro processing and packaging infrastructure, with a budget of around Rs 30-35 crore dedicated to these initiatives. Investments will also focus on implementing digital traceability systems, integral to their growth strategy.
This move comes on the heels of Murae Organisor's proposed qualified institutional placement of up to Rs 80 crore, and follows a financial turnaround where the company reported a net profit of Rs 7.43 crore for the June quarter of FY26, a significant improvement from the previous year's first quarter loss.
