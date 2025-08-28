Left Menu

Algeria's Leadership Shift: New Acting Prime Minister Appointed

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has removed Prime Minister Nadir Larbaoui, appointing Sifi Ghrieb as the acting prime minister. This leadership change was confirmed by state media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 17:53 IST
Algeria's Leadership Shift: New Acting Prime Minister Appointed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant political development, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has reshuffled the nation's leadership by ending the tenure of Prime Minister Nadir Larbaoui. State media announced on Thursday that Sifi Ghrieb will step in as the acting prime minister.

This change marks a pivotal moment in Algeria's political landscape, as President Tebboune seeks to navigate the country's governance with new leadership. The decision was formalized through an official decree signed by the president.

The sudden shift in prime ministerial roles has drawn attention to President Tebboune's strategic realignment and the potential implications for Algeria's domestic and international policies moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mysterious $1.2 Billion Immigration Detention Contract Raises Questions About Small Business Involvement

Mysterious $1.2 Billion Immigration Detention Contract Raises Questions Abou...

 United States
2
Viraj Madappa's Resilient Return to the Greens

Viraj Madappa's Resilient Return to the Greens

 Indonesia
3
RSS doesn't believe in attacking anyone, including on religious lines: Chief Mohan Bhagwat.

RSS doesn't believe in attacking anyone, including on religious lines: Chief...

 India
4
U.S. Health Shake-Up: Leadership Changes Amid Vaccine Policy Overhaul

U.S. Health Shake-Up: Leadership Changes Amid Vaccine Policy Overhaul

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025