Algeria's Leadership Shift: New Acting Prime Minister Appointed

In a significant political development, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has reshuffled the nation's leadership by ending the tenure of Prime Minister Nadir Larbaoui. State media announced on Thursday that Sifi Ghrieb will step in as the acting prime minister.

This change marks a pivotal moment in Algeria's political landscape, as President Tebboune seeks to navigate the country's governance with new leadership. The decision was formalized through an official decree signed by the president.

The sudden shift in prime ministerial roles has drawn attention to President Tebboune's strategic realignment and the potential implications for Algeria's domestic and international policies moving forward.

