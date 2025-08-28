Aid Cuts Threaten Life-Saving Nutrition for African Children

At least four African nations are on the brink of exhausting life-saving food supplies for severely malnourished children in the coming months, according to Save the Children. The British-based charity reported alarmingly low stocks of high-energy biscuits and peanut-based Plumpy'Nut paste in Nigeria, Kenya, Somalia, and South Sudan.

Yvonne Arunga, regional director for East and Southern Africa, expressed concern over aid cuts occurring amid a global hunger crisis. The reductions, partly driven by President Donald Trump's policies, affect nutrition resources crucial for children's survival in these regions.

Clinics are resorting to less effective treatments as RUTF supplies are set to deplete soon. UNICEF and Save the Children emphasize the urgency of addressing funding challenges to prevent worsening malnutrition among vulnerable children in affected areas.