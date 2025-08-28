Left Menu

Meenakshi Energy Ltd Powers Up India's Energy Security

Vedanta Ltd's subsidiary, Meenakshi Energy Ltd, has fully operationalized its 1,000 MW thermal power plant in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh within two years of its acquisition, positioning itself as a crucial player in India's energy sector by providing reliable power to nearby industrial clusters and supporting the national power grid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 21:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Vedanta Ltd's subsidiary, Meenakshi Energy Ltd (MEL), has successfully brought its 1,000 MW thermal power plant in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh to full operational capacity. This achievement comes within two years of the plant's acquisition by the mining giant.

The thermal power plant, consisting of two 350 MW and two 150 MW units, was announced to be fully operational as per a company press statement. Earlier this year, the smaller units were stabilized, paving the way for the commissioning of the larger units this month.

In delivering dependable energy to nearby industrial clusters and the national grid, MEL is poised to significantly contribute to India's energy security and industrial growth. According to Rajinder Singh Ahuja, CEO- Power at Vedanta Ltd, this operational leap marks a major milestone in their commitment to sustain inefficiency and meet India's growing energy needs.

