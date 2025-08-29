Left Menu

Telangana Electrifies Ganesh Chaturthi with Free Power and Iconic Idols

During Ganesh Chaturthi, Telangana's government offers free electricity for pandal illumination, highlighting a Ganesh idol styled after CM Revanth Reddy. Inspired by the theme of 'Telangana Rising,' it symbolizes state progress. Simultaneously, Hyderabad showcases a 69-ft 'Vishwashanti' Ganesh idol, marking traditions since 1954.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 10:09 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 10:09 IST
Telangana Electrifies Ganesh Chaturthi with Free Power and Iconic Idols
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a festive move, the Telangana government has announced free electricity for the illumination of pandals during the 11 days of Ganesh Chaturthi and nine days of Durga Navratri celebrations.

This year, a unique Ganesh idol styled after Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has been installed in Hyderabad. Themed 'Telangana Rising,' the idol, installed by Congress leader Mettu Sai Kumar, showcases Ganesh in attire similar to Reddy's, highlighting the state's development vision.

Devotees in Hyderabad also commemorated Ganesh Chaturthi with a 69-ft-tall 'Vishwashanti' themed idol, as part of a tradition dating back to 1954, spearheaded by freedom fighter Shankaraiah.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Devastating Rains and Landslides Ravage Uttarakhand

Devastating Rains and Landslides Ravage Uttarakhand

 India
2
India's Strategy to Counter U.S. Tariffs

India's Strategy to Counter U.S. Tariffs

 Global
3
Brick & Bolt: Revolutionizing Indian Construction with Tech Innovation

Brick & Bolt: Revolutionizing Indian Construction with Tech Innovation

 Global
4
Change at the Helm: Reserve Bank of New Zealand's Quigley Steps Down

Change at the Helm: Reserve Bank of New Zealand's Quigley Steps Down

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025