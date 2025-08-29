Telangana Electrifies Ganesh Chaturthi with Free Power and Iconic Idols
During Ganesh Chaturthi, Telangana's government offers free electricity for pandal illumination, highlighting a Ganesh idol styled after CM Revanth Reddy. Inspired by the theme of 'Telangana Rising,' it symbolizes state progress. Simultaneously, Hyderabad showcases a 69-ft 'Vishwashanti' Ganesh idol, marking traditions since 1954.
In a festive move, the Telangana government has announced free electricity for the illumination of pandals during the 11 days of Ganesh Chaturthi and nine days of Durga Navratri celebrations.
This year, a unique Ganesh idol styled after Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has been installed in Hyderabad. Themed 'Telangana Rising,' the idol, installed by Congress leader Mettu Sai Kumar, showcases Ganesh in attire similar to Reddy's, highlighting the state's development vision.
Devotees in Hyderabad also commemorated Ganesh Chaturthi with a 69-ft-tall 'Vishwashanti' themed idol, as part of a tradition dating back to 1954, spearheaded by freedom fighter Shankaraiah.
