Telangana Electrifies Ganesh Chaturthi with Free Power and Iconic Idols

In a festive move, the Telangana government has announced free electricity for the illumination of pandals during the 11 days of Ganesh Chaturthi and nine days of Durga Navratri celebrations.

This year, a unique Ganesh idol styled after Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has been installed in Hyderabad. Themed 'Telangana Rising,' the idol, installed by Congress leader Mettu Sai Kumar, showcases Ganesh in attire similar to Reddy's, highlighting the state's development vision.

Devotees in Hyderabad also commemorated Ganesh Chaturthi with a 69-ft-tall 'Vishwashanti' themed idol, as part of a tradition dating back to 1954, spearheaded by freedom fighter Shankaraiah.

(With inputs from agencies.)