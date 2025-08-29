Left Menu

BJP Hits Back: Condemns Derogatory Remarks Against PM Modi During Bihar Yatra

BJP MP Deepak Prakash strongly criticized a viral video showing derogatory comments against PM Narendra Modi during the Opposition's Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar. He accused Congress and RJD leaders of being 'mentally sick' and predicted their electoral defeat. BJP demands apology, while Congress dismisses accusations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 10:11 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 10:11 IST
BJP Hits Back: Condemns Derogatory Remarks Against PM Modi During Bihar Yatra
BJP MP Deepak Prakash (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a striking condemnation, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Deepak Prakash criticized a viral video from Bihar's Voter Adhikar Yatra where a speaker allegedly hurled abuses at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Prakash, slamming Congress, branded the behavior as 'mentally sick,' linking it to anticipated electoral defeat.

Prakash stated, 'It is unfortunate that during the yatra, Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav resorted to insulting PM Modi and his mother. Such conduct is condemnable. These people have lost their grip on the Bihar elections, prompting their use of derogative language, but the public will respond.' Rashtriya Lok Morcha's leader, Upendra Kushwaha, has called for legal action against the abusive language.

BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy joined the criticism, asserting that the video reflects the manifestos of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress ahead of the Bihar polls. The BJP accuses Congress of degrading political discourse and demands an apology, while Congress argues that the ruling party is diverting attention with irrelevant controversies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chaos in Jakarta: Protests Ignite After Ride-Sharing Driver's Death

Chaos in Jakarta: Protests Ignite After Ride-Sharing Driver's Death

 Global
2
UNICEF Condemns Deadly Kyiv Attacks That Killed Children and Damaged Schools

UNICEF Condemns Deadly Kyiv Attacks That Killed Children and Damaged Schools

 Global
3
12 injured as two state transport buses collide in Maharashtra's Pune district: Police.

12 injured as two state transport buses collide in Maharashtra's Pune distri...

 India
4
RSS Chief's Call for Larger Families Stirs Demographic Debate in India

RSS Chief's Call for Larger Families Stirs Demographic Debate in India

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025