BJP Hits Back: Condemns Derogatory Remarks Against PM Modi During Bihar Yatra

In a striking condemnation, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Deepak Prakash criticized a viral video from Bihar's Voter Adhikar Yatra where a speaker allegedly hurled abuses at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Prakash, slamming Congress, branded the behavior as 'mentally sick,' linking it to anticipated electoral defeat.

Prakash stated, 'It is unfortunate that during the yatra, Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav resorted to insulting PM Modi and his mother. Such conduct is condemnable. These people have lost their grip on the Bihar elections, prompting their use of derogative language, but the public will respond.' Rashtriya Lok Morcha's leader, Upendra Kushwaha, has called for legal action against the abusive language.

BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy joined the criticism, asserting that the video reflects the manifestos of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress ahead of the Bihar polls. The BJP accuses Congress of degrading political discourse and demands an apology, while Congress argues that the ruling party is diverting attention with irrelevant controversies.

