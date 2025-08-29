Himachal Pradesh Braces for Heavy Rainfall with IMD's Warning

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued stern warnings of relentless rainfall across Himachal Pradesh, set to continue until September 1. With numerous orange and yellow alerts activated, the IMD anticipates heavy precipitation, as confirmed by Senior Scientist Sandeep Kumar Sharma from the Shimla Meteorological Centre.

In the last 24 hours, districts like Sirmaur, Kangra, Hamirpur, and Solan have seen substantial rainfalls. The Sirmaur district recorded the highest at 140 mm, with more heavy downpours expected from August 29 through September 1. Orange alerts are active for districts including Una, Mandi, Kangra, and Sirmaur, while yellow alerts cover other regions.

Himachal Pradesh is experiencing a monsoon surge, with rainfall already 67% above normal for August—marking a 15-year high. All 12 districts report above-normal levels, with Kullu reaching 150%. The increase is attributed to strong monsoon currents influenced by the Bay of Bengal system. Weather activity is expected to decrease from September 2.

