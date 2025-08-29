Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Braces for Heavy Rainfall with IMD's Warning

The India Meteorological Department has issued warnings for heavy rainfall across Himachal Pradesh, predicting persistent monsoons. With multiple orange and yellow alerts, significant rain is expected through September 1. The region has already witnessed excessive rainfall this August, marking a 15-year record with 67% above normal levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 14:48 IST
Rising water level of Beas River after heavy rainfall in Mandi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued stern warnings of relentless rainfall across Himachal Pradesh, set to continue until September 1. With numerous orange and yellow alerts activated, the IMD anticipates heavy precipitation, as confirmed by Senior Scientist Sandeep Kumar Sharma from the Shimla Meteorological Centre.

In the last 24 hours, districts like Sirmaur, Kangra, Hamirpur, and Solan have seen substantial rainfalls. The Sirmaur district recorded the highest at 140 mm, with more heavy downpours expected from August 29 through September 1. Orange alerts are active for districts including Una, Mandi, Kangra, and Sirmaur, while yellow alerts cover other regions.

Himachal Pradesh is experiencing a monsoon surge, with rainfall already 67% above normal for August—marking a 15-year high. All 12 districts report above-normal levels, with Kullu reaching 150%. The increase is attributed to strong monsoon currents influenced by the Bay of Bengal system. Weather activity is expected to decrease from September 2.

