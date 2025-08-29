Hitachi Energy's Rs 300 Crore Expansion for Fossil-Free Insulation Materials

Hitachi Energy India Ltd has unveiled plans to invest Rs 300 crore in upgrading its transformer insulation materials manufacturing capabilities. This significant commitment aims to address the increasing demand for high-quality insulation materials in transformer production. The enhanced facility will be located in Mysuru, Karnataka.

The latest investment is part of a broader Rs 2,000 crore initiative announced by the company in October 2024. The Mysuru expansion will double the production of extra-high voltage class pressboard and laminated board, vital components in power and distribution transformers. This project will also introduce ultra-low carbon pressboard manufacturing to replace traditional fossil fuel boilers.

Managing Director & CEO N Venu emphasized the project's role in supporting India's growing power grid and renewable energy sectors. With completion anticipated by mid-2027, the expansion aims to bridge the gap between demand and supply in India and several international markets, including the UAE and South Korea.