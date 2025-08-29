Sino-Russian Synergy: The Pervasive Chinese Influence in Moscow

The influence of China in Moscow is becoming increasingly visible, with Chinese business centers and cultural elements like Mandarin language classes and traditional Chinese pavilions marking the cityscape. This reflects the burgeoning relationship between the two nations as Russian President Vladimir Putin prepares to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The strengthening ties come in the backdrop of Western sanctions imposed on Russia following its military action in Ukraine, which pushed Russia to pivot towards China. Bilateral trade surged to an unprecedented $245 billion in 2024, although it has experienced a dip this year, a trend Russia aims to reverse at the upcoming summit.

Despite the growing cooperation, some Russians view these ties as a temporary measure until Western doors reopen. While Chinese products now saturate the Russian market, skepticism remains, particularly in industries like automotive, where German and Japanese vehicles are still seen as the gold standard.

(With inputs from agencies.)