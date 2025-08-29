In a strategic military maneuver, the Ukrainian armed forces have targeted a critical Russian installation in the Bryansk region. The overnight operation aimed at a facility responsible for transferring significant quantities of diesel fuel necessary for Moscow's ongoing military operations.

Kyiv's General Staff revealed that the targeted station, located in Naitopovichi village, possesses an impressive annual pumping capacity of 10.5 million tonnes. The attack reportedly ignited a fire, underscoring the infrastructure's vulnerability amidst the escalating conflict.

This move marks a significant development in Ukraine's attempts to disrupt Russia's supply lines, stressing the war's expanding geographical complexities and strategic confrontations.