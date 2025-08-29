Left Menu

LIC Delivers Massive Dividend to Finance Minister

The Life Insurance Corporation of India paid a significant dividend of Rs 7,324.34 crore to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the 2024-25 financial year. Approved during LIC's annual meeting, the cheque was presented by LIC CEO R Doraiswamy with top officials in attendance.

Updated: 29-08-2025 17:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has announced the payment of a mammoth dividend cheque amounting to Rs 7,324.34 crore to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the financial year 2024-25.

This substantial dividend was approved during LIC's annual general meeting held on August 26, 2025. The cheque presentation took place with the presence of key dignitaries, including LIC CEO and MD R Doraiswamy, Department of Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju, and Joint Secretary Parshant Kumar Goyal.

With an asset base of Rs 56.23 lakh crore as of March 31, 2025, LIC continues to dominate the Indian life insurance sector, reinforcing its position as a market leader.

