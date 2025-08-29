BSE Unveils Capital Markets Index: A New Benchmark for Industry Performance

BSE Index Services, a subsidiary of the Bombay Stock Exchange, launched the BSE Capital Markets Index on Friday, designed to assess the performance of companies in the capital markets sector.

This index is set to serve valuable purposes, allowing investors to engage in passive investment strategies including ETFs and index funds, while also providing a benchmark for evaluating capital market sector performance.

The introduction of this index is anticipated to become a critical asset for managers utilizing portfolio management services, mutual fund schemes, and fund portfolio benchmarking across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)