Maharashtra Seals Rs 34,000 Crore in MoUs, Promises 33,000 Jobs Amid Political Debate

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis unveiled 17 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) valued at nearly Rs 34,000 crore on Friday. The agreements are projected to create over 33,000 jobs in the state. 'Today, we have signed 17 MoUs in Maharashtra. The agreements are worth approximately Rs 34,000 crores, generating 33 thousand new jobs,' Fadnavis stated.

Fadnavis asserted that the MoUs were secured with credible companies in sectors such as electric vehicle buses and trucks, solar modules, defense manufacturing, and GCC, reflecting faith in the state's business-friendly environment. Simultaneously, he launched a critique on his predecessor Uddhav Thackeray regarding the Maratha quota issue, questioning Thackeray's contributions to the Maratha community.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde defended the administration's stance on Maratha reservations, while attributing the opposition with exploiting the agitation for political gain. 'As Chief Minister, I implemented a 10% reservation for the Maratha community, a benefit still effective today,' Shinde claimed. He criticized Thackeray's government for failing to uphold this initiative.

Meanwhile, tensions rose at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) as activist Manoj Jarange Patil's supporters gathered demanding Maratha reservations. Central Railway encountered minor delays due to the swelling crowds exacerbated by heavy rains, prompting procedural measures to manage the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)