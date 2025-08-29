Oil Diplomacy: ONGC Videsh Navigates Sanctions for Russian and Venezuelan Dues
ONGC Videsh is optimistic about recovering pending dues from Russia and Venezuela with the opening of banking channels and potential sanctions waivers. With significant investments in both countries, the company seeks to resolve currency repatriation issues to access over USD 950 million in stuck funds.
- Country:
- India
ONGC Videsh, the international wing of India's Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, remains optimistic about retrieving a substantial amount of funds tied up in Russia and Venezuela. According to a senior official, the opening of new banking channels and potential sanctions waivers could facilitate the recovery of these outstanding dues.
The company has approximately USD 350 million in dividend income held up in Russia and another USD 600 million in Venezuela due to Western sanctions. OVL, investing heavily in oil assets overseas, finds itself challenged by restrictions that impede the repatriation of funds. However, ongoing discussions aim to resolve these issues amidst increasing diplomatic efforts.
The sanctions followed Russia's invasion of Ukraine and geopolitical tensions have complicated financial transactions. Nevertheless, ONGC Videsh's strategic investments in oil-rich regions continue, and its commitment to securing economically viable resources remains unwavering in the face of international obstacles.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- ONGC
- Videsh
- oil
- gas
- Russia
- Venezuela
- sanctions
- repatriation
- finance
- investment
ALSO READ
Federal appeals court blocks Trump's decision to end legal protections for 600,000 Venezuelans, report AP.
Russia-U.S. Relations: Navigating Mutual Irritants and European Sabotage
E3 Press Iran at UN: Will Sanctions Snapback be Delayed?
Europe Rallies to Support Ukraine Amid Russian Aggravation
Tensions Escalate: U.S. Missile Deployment in Japan Alarms Russia