Left Menu

Oil Diplomacy: ONGC Videsh Navigates Sanctions for Russian and Venezuelan Dues

ONGC Videsh is optimistic about recovering pending dues from Russia and Venezuela with the opening of banking channels and potential sanctions waivers. With significant investments in both countries, the company seeks to resolve currency repatriation issues to access over USD 950 million in stuck funds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 21:16 IST
Oil Diplomacy: ONGC Videsh Navigates Sanctions for Russian and Venezuelan Dues
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

ONGC Videsh, the international wing of India's Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, remains optimistic about retrieving a substantial amount of funds tied up in Russia and Venezuela. According to a senior official, the opening of new banking channels and potential sanctions waivers could facilitate the recovery of these outstanding dues.

The company has approximately USD 350 million in dividend income held up in Russia and another USD 600 million in Venezuela due to Western sanctions. OVL, investing heavily in oil assets overseas, finds itself challenged by restrictions that impede the repatriation of funds. However, ongoing discussions aim to resolve these issues amidst increasing diplomatic efforts.

The sanctions followed Russia's invasion of Ukraine and geopolitical tensions have complicated financial transactions. Nevertheless, ONGC Videsh's strategic investments in oil-rich regions continue, and its commitment to securing economically viable resources remains unwavering in the face of international obstacles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan and India: Navigating Dialogue Amidst Tensions

Pakistan and India: Navigating Dialogue Amidst Tensions

 Pakistan
2
Court Orders Removal of Defamatory Content in Dharmasthala Temple Case

Court Orders Removal of Defamatory Content in Dharmasthala Temple Case

 India
3
Maratha Quota Movement Disrupts Mumbai Traffic

Maratha Quota Movement Disrupts Mumbai Traffic

 India
4
Political Frictions Erupt Over Modi Yatra Incident

Political Frictions Erupt Over Modi Yatra Incident

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025