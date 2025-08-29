E3's Nuclear Negotiation Dilemma with Iran

Britain, France, and Germany have called on Iran to meet specific criteria in order to delay the reimposition of U.N. sanctions, facilitating further negotiations about Tehran's nuclear program. In a joint statement, presented before a private U.N. Security Council session, the E3 outline conditions for delaying sanctions, known as snapbacks.

The E3 stress that they are willing to postpone sanctions for up to six months if Iran allows U.N. nuclear inspectors access, addresses uranium stock concerns, and engages in talks with the U.S. However, Iran has dismissed the offer, labeling it as demanding unrealistic preconditions.

Meanwhile, Russia and China have put forward a draft resolution to extend the 2015 nuclear deal and encourage resumption of negotiations. This proposal awaits further discussion as diplomatic efforts continue to seek a long-term solution.

