Maharashtra's Power Boost: Revamped Scheme for Mumbai's BEST

The Maharashtra industries and energy department has sanctioned a revised scheme worth Rs 3,346.29 crore for the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), aimed at revamping Mumbai's power distribution under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS).

The government resolution, issued on Friday, outlines plans to modernize and enhance capacity, ensuring a reliable, uninterrupted, and cost-effective electricity supply to consumers. This decision follows previous approvals for smart metering and system upgrades under the same initiative.

The updated plan, aligning with the Resource Adequacy Plan up to 2030, includes infrastructure expansion such as new substations and advanced management systems. With an approved project report, it awaits Power Finance Corporation monitoring committee clearance, targeting reductions in technical losses and financial gaps for strengthened sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)