Trump Administration Slashes Offshore Wind Project Funding Amid Renewables Backlash
The Trump administration has cancelled $679 million in federal funding for various offshore wind projects across 11 states, including a major floating wind farm in California. This move, part of a larger campaign against renewable energy, aims to shift resources towards traditional fossil fuels, sparking criticism from environmental and political figures.
The Trump administration struck a blow to the renewable energy sector by canceling $679 million in federal funding for a dozen offshore wind projects. This includes significant projects like a floating wind farm in California and one in Maryland.
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy justified the decision, stating that resources should prioritize America's traditional maritime industry instead of costly wind projects with little to offer. President Trump has been intensifying his campaign against renewable energy, in line with efforts to boost fossil fuel reliance.
The decision has faced backlash from political figures, like California Rep Jared Huffman, and labor unions who accuse the administration of undermining jobs and environmental goals for cleaner, reliable energy solutions.
