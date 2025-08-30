Left Menu

Trump Administration Slashes Offshore Wind Project Funding Amid Renewables Backlash

The Trump administration has cancelled $679 million in federal funding for various offshore wind projects across 11 states, including a major floating wind farm in California. This move, part of a larger campaign against renewable energy, aims to shift resources towards traditional fossil fuels, sparking criticism from environmental and political figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 30-08-2025 00:43 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 00:43 IST
Trump Administration Slashes Offshore Wind Project Funding Amid Renewables Backlash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Trump administration struck a blow to the renewable energy sector by canceling $679 million in federal funding for a dozen offshore wind projects. This includes significant projects like a floating wind farm in California and one in Maryland.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy justified the decision, stating that resources should prioritize America's traditional maritime industry instead of costly wind projects with little to offer. President Trump has been intensifying his campaign against renewable energy, in line with efforts to boost fossil fuel reliance.

The decision has faced backlash from political figures, like California Rep Jared Huffman, and labor unions who accuse the administration of undermining jobs and environmental goals for cleaner, reliable energy solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US Visa Denials Ignite Debate Over Palestinian Representation at UN

US Visa Denials Ignite Debate Over Palestinian Representation at UN

 Global
2
Victor Lai Makes Canadian Badminton History

Victor Lai Makes Canadian Badminton History

 France
3
Tennis Thrills at U.S. Open: Pegula and Rybakina Shine Amidst Fierce Battles

Tennis Thrills at U.S. Open: Pegula and Rybakina Shine Amidst Fierce Battles

 Global
4
Jim O'Neill Takes Reins at CDC Amid Controversies

Jim O'Neill Takes Reins at CDC Amid Controversies

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025