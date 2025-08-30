Trump Administration Slashes Offshore Wind Project Funding Amid Renewables Backlash

The Trump administration struck a blow to the renewable energy sector by canceling $679 million in federal funding for a dozen offshore wind projects. This includes significant projects like a floating wind farm in California and one in Maryland.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy justified the decision, stating that resources should prioritize America's traditional maritime industry instead of costly wind projects with little to offer. President Trump has been intensifying his campaign against renewable energy, in line with efforts to boost fossil fuel reliance.

The decision has faced backlash from political figures, like California Rep Jared Huffman, and labor unions who accuse the administration of undermining jobs and environmental goals for cleaner, reliable energy solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)