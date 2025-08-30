Left Menu

Trump Administration Halts Funding for Major Offshore Wind Projects

The Trump administration announced it is revoking $679 million in federal funding for 12 offshore wind projects, citing a focus on redirecting resources to the maritime industry. California's Humboldt Bay project and several others across the U.S. face setbacks, affecting jobs and clean energy plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-08-2025 02:06 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 02:06 IST
Trump Administration Halts Funding for Major Offshore Wind Projects
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration announced a severe cutback of $679 million in federal funding for 12 offshore wind projects, including a key $427 million earmarked for a California endeavor.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy criticized the Biden-era awards as financial missteps. Last year, the department had allocated substantial funds to a marine terminal in Humboldt County, California, aimed at supporting offshore wind turbines. This project marked the inaugural Pacific coast offshore wind terminal.

The cuts impact major developments in Maryland, New York, and Massachusetts, where funding withdrawals threaten employment and energy initiatives. Amidst this, U.S. agencies are reassessing Biden-era offshore projects along the Atlantic coast, with tensions mounting over the future of clean energy frameworks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Denmark's Defense Boost: U.S. Approves $8.5 Billion Patriot System Sale

Denmark's Defense Boost: U.S. Approves $8.5 Billion Patriot System Sale

 United States
2
Drama and Triumph at the U.S. Open: Day Six Highlights

Drama and Triumph at the U.S. Open: Day Six Highlights

 Global
3
FEMA Extends Hiring Freeze Amidst Internal Turmoil

FEMA Extends Hiring Freeze Amidst Internal Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump's Power Play: Challenging Institutional Independence

Trump's Power Play: Challenging Institutional Independence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025