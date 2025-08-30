Trump Administration Halts Funding for Major Offshore Wind Projects

The Trump administration announced a severe cutback of $679 million in federal funding for 12 offshore wind projects, including a key $427 million earmarked for a California endeavor.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy criticized the Biden-era awards as financial missteps. Last year, the department had allocated substantial funds to a marine terminal in Humboldt County, California, aimed at supporting offshore wind turbines. This project marked the inaugural Pacific coast offshore wind terminal.

The cuts impact major developments in Maryland, New York, and Massachusetts, where funding withdrawals threaten employment and energy initiatives. Amidst this, U.S. agencies are reassessing Biden-era offshore projects along the Atlantic coast, with tensions mounting over the future of clean energy frameworks.

(With inputs from agencies.)