Lula Seeks Negotiations Amid U.S.-Brazil Tariff Tensions
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva expressed a measured stance on tariffs imposed by the U.S., emphasizing negotiation over reciprocation. Despite Trump's tariff increase to 50% on Brazilian goods, Lula's administration aims to negotiate and utilize Brazil's reciprocity law strategically. Key products like coffee and meat face new tariffs.
In a diplomatic move, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva stated he is in 'no rush' to respond to recent U.S. tariffs on Brazilian goods, prioritizing negotiation instead. This statement follows the U.S. imposition of a 50% duty on several Brazilian exports, prompting Brazil's Foreign Ministry to consider invoking a local reciprocity law.
The plan necessitates an extensive analysis, according to Foreign Trade Secretary Tatiana Prazeres, who emphasized that any countermeasure would entail drawn-out processes and require dialogue with the United States. Speaking at an American Chamber of Commerce event, Prazeres highlighted that the reciprocity law aims to bolster Brazil's position in trade negotiations.
The trade tension escalates amid accusations by Trump of unfair practices and a 'witch hunt' against his ally, former President Jair Bolsonaro. While key exports like orange juice and aircraft are exempt, other products such as coffee and meat are now subjected to the increased tariffs. Lula's administration continues to seek discussions with U.S. counterparts after previous negotiation attempts were ignored.
(With inputs from agencies.)
