Fertiliser Fury: Naveen Patnaik Demands Centre's Immediate Action

Naveen Patnaik, Leader of Opposition in the Odisha Assembly, has called for the Centre's intervention in addressing the ongoing fertiliser scarcity affecting the state's farmers. The issue has led to protests in districts like Malkangiri, Ganjam, and Nabarangpur, impacting traffic on National Highway-326.

In a letter to Union Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister JP Nadda, Patnaik emphasized the essential role of urea in agriculture, particularly during the khariff season, which employs over 70% of Odisha's population. He criticized the short supply and black marketing of urea, urging for strict actions against those responsible.

Despite claims of adequate urea stocks, farmers struggle with inflated prices and mismanagement in distribution. Patnaik noted the stalled Talcher fertiliser plant exacerbates the issue and called for immediate reforms to protect the livelihoods of Odisha's farming community.

