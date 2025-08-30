Torrent Power's Mega Investment: Pioneering a 1,600 MW Power Plant in Madhya Pradesh

Torrent Power announced that it has secured a major contract from MP Power Management Company for a 1,600 MW coal-based power plant in Madhya Pradesh.

The project's investment amounts to Rs 22,000 crore, making it the largest venture by Torrent Group in the power sector to date. It will operate under the competitive bidding tariff of Rs 5.829/kWh.

Jinal Mehta highlighted that this development aligns with the government's strategy to add 80 GW of coal-based power by 2032 and will create thousands of jobs during construction and operation phases.

(With inputs from agencies.)