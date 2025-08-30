Left Menu

Torrent Power's Mega Investment: Pioneering a 1,600 MW Power Plant in Madhya Pradesh

Torrent Power has received a letter of award for supplying electricity from its upcoming 1,600 MW coal-based power plant in Madhya Pradesh. This project, with an investment of Rs 22,000 crore, marks Torrent's largest venture into the power sector and aims to bolster India's energy infrastructure significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 16:18 IST
Torrent Power's Mega Investment: Pioneering a 1,600 MW Power Plant in Madhya Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Torrent Power announced that it has secured a major contract from MP Power Management Company for a 1,600 MW coal-based power plant in Madhya Pradesh.

The project's investment amounts to Rs 22,000 crore, making it the largest venture by Torrent Group in the power sector to date. It will operate under the competitive bidding tariff of Rs 5.829/kWh.

Jinal Mehta highlighted that this development aligns with the government's strategy to add 80 GW of coal-based power by 2032 and will create thousands of jobs during construction and operation phases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Launches First Tempered Glass Factory in Partnership with US Firm

India Launches First Tempered Glass Factory in Partnership with US Firm

 Global
2
VVIP Movement Tightens Security in Noida

VVIP Movement Tightens Security in Noida

 India
3
Tragic Encounter: Man Killed by Wild Elephant in Nilgiris

Tragic Encounter: Man Killed by Wild Elephant in Nilgiris

 India
4
Maratha Quota: Government Challenges and Activist Demands

Maratha Quota: Government Challenges and Activist Demands

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025