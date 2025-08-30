Left Menu

Fertiliser Frenzy: Farmers' Fury Over Urea Shortage in Odisha

Naveen Patnaik, chief of the BJD party, urged the central government to supply more urea fertiliser to Odisha amid protests by farmers. Despite the state's claims of sufficient supply, farmers report scarcity, black marketing, and distribution concerns, leading to unrest and traffic disruption in certain districts.

In a significant development, BJD chief Naveen Patnaik has called on the Centre to address the ongoing fertiliser shortage in Odisha, highlighting farmer protests in regions such as Malkangiri and Ganjam. Protests have hindered traffic on National Highway-326, with farmers demanding an increase in urea supply for the kharif season.

The situation has attracted skepticism from state officials. Odisha's Food and Supplies Minister K C Patra criticized Patnaik's appeal, stating there is no actual shortage. Patra pointed to past instances where Patnaik wrote to other officials without seeing results, implying futility in the current request.

Despite government assurances of adequate stocks, farmers remain dissatisfied, citing issues like black marketing and inadequate distribution. Senior BJD leader Arun Kumar Sahoo has warned of statewide agitation if the issue is not resolved, indicating tensions remain high on this critical agriculture issue.

