Kursk Nuclear Plant Restores Reactor After Drone Strike
The Kursk Nuclear Power Plant's third reactor in western Russia resumed full capacity after a temporary reduction due to a drone strike. The attack, which hit an auxiliary transformer, necessitated a 50% cut in reactor operations until repairs were completed.
- Country:
- Russia
The third reactor of Russia's Kursk Nuclear Power Plant has returned to full operational capacity following a drone strike, according to TASS news agency. The power plant, located in western Russia, faced a significant reduction in functionality after the incident.
Last week, the plant reported its air defense systems neutralized a drone that exploded close by, impacting an auxiliary transformer. This led to a necessary 50% decrease in the third reactor's activity to ensure safety and allow for damage assessment and subsequent repairs.
With repairs concluded and the reactor's capacity restored, Kursk Nuclear Power Plant can resume its standard operations, highlighting ongoing security challenges in handling critical infrastructure amidst conflict zones.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kursk
- nuclear
- power plant
- reactor
- drone
- capacity
- restoration
- Russia
- TASS
- attack
ALSO READ
Power Outage Crisis: Russian Drone Strikes Target Ukrainian Energy Facilities
Power Crisis in Odesa: Russian Drone Attack Leaves Thousands in Darkness
Russian Drone Attacks Leave South Ukraine in Darkness
Russia's Air Defence Foils Drone Attack
Revolutionizing Law Enforcement: Drone Technology in Action