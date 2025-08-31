Left Menu

Kursk Nuclear Plant Restores Reactor After Drone Strike

The Kursk Nuclear Power Plant's third reactor in western Russia resumed full capacity after a temporary reduction due to a drone strike. The attack, which hit an auxiliary transformer, necessitated a 50% cut in reactor operations until repairs were completed.

Updated: 31-08-2025 13:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

The third reactor of Russia's Kursk Nuclear Power Plant has returned to full operational capacity following a drone strike, according to TASS news agency. The power plant, located in western Russia, faced a significant reduction in functionality after the incident.

Last week, the plant reported its air defense systems neutralized a drone that exploded close by, impacting an auxiliary transformer. This led to a necessary 50% decrease in the third reactor's activity to ensure safety and allow for damage assessment and subsequent repairs.

With repairs concluded and the reactor's capacity restored, Kursk Nuclear Power Plant can resume its standard operations, highlighting ongoing security challenges in handling critical infrastructure amidst conflict zones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

