President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced Ukraine's intention to launch new strikes deep within Russia, marking a strategic escalation following heightened attacks on Russian energy assets.

Zelenskiy, addressing the nation via social media platform X, emphasized that the military operations required for Ukraine's defense are well-prepared, with forces and resources at the ready.

This decision comes after consultations with Ukraine's top military official, General Oleksandr Syrsky, as the country continues to intensify its defense strategies.

