Ukraine to Escalate Strikes on Russian Territory

In response to weeks of attacks on Russian energy assets, Ukraine plans further strikes deep into Russia, as stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The operations, aimed at enhancing Ukraine's defense, are fully prepared with the necessary forces and resources, following discussions with top general Oleksandr Syrsky.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 31-08-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 16:07 IST
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced Ukraine's intention to launch new strikes deep within Russia, marking a strategic escalation following heightened attacks on Russian energy assets.

Zelenskiy, addressing the nation via social media platform X, emphasized that the military operations required for Ukraine's defense are well-prepared, with forces and resources at the ready.

This decision comes after consultations with Ukraine's top military official, General Oleksandr Syrsky, as the country continues to intensify its defense strategies.

