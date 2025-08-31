India's Specialty Fertilizer Sector Faces Renewed Uncertainty with China's Export Curbs

India's specialty fertiliser industry is preparing for significant supply challenges as China reimposes export restrictions beginning in October. Industry officials warn that this could trigger price hikes, directly impacting farmers.

Though the temporary export resumption from China offered a brief respite, the relief is short-lived. Beijing intends to enforce stricter export controls, including increased inspections and delayed consignments. Rajib Chakraborty, President of the Soluble Fertilizer Industry Association, highlights that this pattern of restrictions has been a persistent challenge.

Indian companies are racing against time to stockpile necessary supplies during this brief window of opportunity. While indigenous supply development is anticipated by mid-season, price increases seem inevitable, with India's dependency on Chinese imports remaining high.

(With inputs from agencies.)