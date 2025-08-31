Left Menu

India's Strategic Submarine Leap: Sealing Twin Mega Deals

India is poised to finalize two major submarine deals, amounting to over Rs one lakh crore, to enhance its naval capabilities amid China's growing sea power. These contracts involve Scorpene and stealth submarines, with delivery expected six years after signing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 17:44 IST
India's Strategic Submarine Leap: Sealing Twin Mega Deals
India is on the brink of securing two monumental submarine contracts valued at over Rs one lakh crore, aimed at bolstering its underwater warfare capabilities in response to China's expanding naval strength, according to credible sources on Sunday.

The two-fold procurement involves three Scorpene submarines, a joint construction effort between Mazagon Dock Limited (MDL) and France's Naval Group, and six diesel-electric stealth submarines. Both deals are expected to be finalized by mid-next year, despite prior delays, sources indicate.

With defense giant ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems collaborating with MDL, the initiatives mark significant 'Make in India' endeavors. Contract signing is projected for next year, with submarine deliveries commencing six years onwards, officials note.

(With inputs from agencies.)

