Fertiliser Crisis in Odisha: Opposition BJD Slams Government Measures
The BJD claims the Odisha government's response to the state's fertiliser crisis is inadequate. Following farmers' agitations, the government took action against dealers and shop owners, but the BJD argues these efforts are reactive. The government maintains there's no fertiliser shortage, having planned significant supply for Kharif season.
The Opposition BJD has criticized the Odisha government's handling of the fertiliser shortage, calling the efforts 'too little and too late.' The party insists farmers need forward-thinking strategies rather than last-minute solutions. This comes after the state took action against fertiliser dealers on charges of irregular supply.
The BJP government claimed there's no scarcity during the current Kharif season, contrary to on-ground agitations by farmers. BJD's Lenin Mohanty argued the government only acted after Opposition leader Naveen Patnaik's letter to Union Minister J P Nadda prompted attention to the issue.
The state's Agriculture and Farmers' Empowerment Department has outlined a comprehensive Kharif crop plan and claims sufficient fertiliser availability. The government has reassured farmers and emphasized a planned, continued supply despite allegations of black-marketing.
