Fertiliser Crisis in Odisha: Opposition BJD Slams Government Measures

The Opposition BJD has criticized the Odisha government's handling of the fertiliser shortage, calling the efforts 'too little and too late.' The party insists farmers need forward-thinking strategies rather than last-minute solutions. This comes after the state took action against fertiliser dealers on charges of irregular supply.

The BJP government claimed there's no scarcity during the current Kharif season, contrary to on-ground agitations by farmers. BJD's Lenin Mohanty argued the government only acted after Opposition leader Naveen Patnaik's letter to Union Minister J P Nadda prompted attention to the issue.

The state's Agriculture and Farmers' Empowerment Department has outlined a comprehensive Kharif crop plan and claims sufficient fertiliser availability. The government has reassured farmers and emphasized a planned, continued supply despite allegations of black-marketing.

(With inputs from agencies.)