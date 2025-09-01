Red Alert Issued: Torrential Rains Expected to Lash Northern India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a red alert for parts of Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh as heavy to very heavy rains are forecasted. This alert signifies a heightened risk of flooding in light of an active monsoon season triggered by the Bay of Bengal's strong currents.

IMD's Nowcast specifies that districts like Malerkotla, Patiala, and Ludhiana in Punjab, alongside many in Haryana, including Karnal and Ambala, are likely to face intense downpours. Key urban centers, such as Chandigarh, are also under close watch for potential impacts.

Authorities have been instructed to stay vigilant and implement preventive actions against flood threats. Meanwhile, residents are advised to minimize travel, stay indoors during peak rainfall, and stay informed through updates from district administrations.

