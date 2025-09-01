Gold's Enduring Allure: A Timeless Asset in Turbulent Times

Gold has re-emerged in the headlines, approaching its all-time high amid current geopolitical tensions and economic instability. While this might seem sudden, experts like Mr. Oushnik Chandra argue that gold's ascent was inevitable, given the global trade uncertainties and shifting monetary policies.

In recent months, gold's impressive growth has stood out, with a 4.8% increase over three months, 17% over six months, and a remarkable 37% over the past year. These figures highlight gold's steady performance as a long-term investment, despite the challenges faced by other asset classes.

Mr. Chandra affirms that trying to time the market under such volatile conditions is nearly impossible. Instead, gold should serve as an anchor within portfolios, providing stability amidst economic turbulence and ensuring a balanced, resilient investment strategy.