Left Menu

Gold's Enduring Allure: A Timeless Asset in Turbulent Times

Gold is nearing its all-time high, driven by geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty. As a stabilizing asset, its value has surged 37% over the past year. While timing the market is challenging, gold remains a reliable long-term investment. Mr. Oushnik Chandra emphasizes its role as a portfolio anchor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 01-09-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 16:05 IST
Gold's Enduring Allure: A Timeless Asset in Turbulent Times
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Gold has re-emerged in the headlines, approaching its all-time high amid current geopolitical tensions and economic instability. While this might seem sudden, experts like Mr. Oushnik Chandra argue that gold's ascent was inevitable, given the global trade uncertainties and shifting monetary policies.

In recent months, gold's impressive growth has stood out, with a 4.8% increase over three months, 17% over six months, and a remarkable 37% over the past year. These figures highlight gold's steady performance as a long-term investment, despite the challenges faced by other asset classes.

Mr. Chandra affirms that trying to time the market under such volatile conditions is nearly impossible. Instead, gold should serve as an anchor within portfolios, providing stability amidst economic turbulence and ensuring a balanced, resilient investment strategy.

TRENDING

1
Tragic End in Relationship: Woman Set Ablaze by Estranged Partner

Tragic End in Relationship: Woman Set Ablaze by Estranged Partner

 India
2
Australia's Nauru Deal: A Controversial Solution for Resettling Foreign-born Criminals

Australia's Nauru Deal: A Controversial Solution for Resettling Foreign-born...

 Australia
3
Army should have consulted Kolkata Police before dismantling TMC's stage erected to protest 'harassment' of Bengal migrants: Mamata.

Army should have consulted Kolkata Police before dismantling TMC's stage ere...

 India
4
Supreme Court Pushes for Transgender-Inclusive Education Reform

Supreme Court Pushes for Transgender-Inclusive Education Reform

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025