Amanta Healthcare IPO Skyrockets with 4.61x Oversubscription

Amanta Healthcare Ltd's initial public offering witnessed overwhelming demand, with the issue being fully subscribed within hours of its launch on Monday. By the end of the day, subscriptions reached 4.61 times the initial offering.

The Rs 126-crore IPO attracted bids for 3,22,54,950 shares against an offer of 70,00,000 shares, significantly exceeding expectations. Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) were particularly enthusiastic, oversubscribing their portion by 6.70 times.

Notably, the non-institutional investor category saw a subscription of 5.81 times, though the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) only contributed to 4 percent of the subscriptions. Led by Beeline Capital Advisors, the IPO features a fresh issue of up to 1 crore shares, with a price range set between Rs 120-126 per share. The bidding process is set to conclude on Wednesday.

