Amanta Healthcare IPO Skyrockets with 4.61x Oversubscription

Amanta Healthcare Ltd's initial public offering achieved full subscription just hours after opening, closing the day with a 4.61 times oversubscription. Retail investors showed exceptional interest, subscribing 6.70 times the offered shares, while non-institutional investors subscribed 5.81 times. The IPO concludes on Wednesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 17:38 IST
Amanta Healthcare Ltd's initial public offering witnessed overwhelming demand, with the issue being fully subscribed within hours of its launch on Monday. By the end of the day, subscriptions reached 4.61 times the initial offering.

The Rs 126-crore IPO attracted bids for 3,22,54,950 shares against an offer of 70,00,000 shares, significantly exceeding expectations. Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) were particularly enthusiastic, oversubscribing their portion by 6.70 times.

Notably, the non-institutional investor category saw a subscription of 5.81 times, though the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) only contributed to 4 percent of the subscriptions. Led by Beeline Capital Advisors, the IPO features a fresh issue of up to 1 crore shares, with a price range set between Rs 120-126 per share. The bidding process is set to conclude on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

