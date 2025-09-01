Left Menu

ADIA Divests Entire Stake in MobiKwik: A Major Fintech Exit

The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) sold its entire 2.10% stake in One MobiKwik Systems for Rs 39 crore via open market transaction. BofA Securities and SI Investments bought 1.15% stake. The fintech firm's shares rose by 8.12% on the NSE, despite reporting wider losses in the June quarter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 20:17 IST
ADIA Divests Entire Stake in MobiKwik: A Major Fintech Exit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) has fully exited its position in One MobiKwik Systems, offloading its entire 2.10% stake in the fintech company. This move was executed through an open market transaction, yielding Rs 39 crore in proceeds.

In a parallel development, BofA Securities Europe SA and SI Investments Broking Pvt Ltd acquired a cumulative 1.15% interest in the company, investing Rs 22.12 crore in shares priced between Rs 243.61 and Rs 248.42 apiece. However, other buyers involved in the sale remain unidentified.

Despite the transaction, One MobiKwik Systems saw its shares climb by 8.12% to close at Rs 237.74 on the NSE. The company reported a significant widening of its losses to Rs 41.9 crore for the June quarter, compared to Rs 6.6 crore the year prior, with revenue declining by 20.7% year-over-year.

TRENDING

1
Political Tensions Escalate: BJP Protest Against Congress Sparks Controversy

Political Tensions Escalate: BJP Protest Against Congress Sparks Controversy

 India
2
EPC Sector's Growth Prospects Amidst Political Challenges

EPC Sector's Growth Prospects Amidst Political Challenges

 India
3
Thrills and Triumphs: U.S. Open Day Nine Recap

Thrills and Triumphs: U.S. Open Day Nine Recap

 Global
4
Sikkim Extends Traffic Fine Payment Deadline for Vehicle Owners

Sikkim Extends Traffic Fine Payment Deadline for Vehicle Owners

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025