Pipeline Diplomacy: Russia and China Strengthen Gas Ties

Russia's Gazprom and China National Petroleum Corporation have signed agreements to increase gas supplies to China through the Power of Siberia and Far Eastern routes. This comes amid failed talks for a second pipeline. The deal was sealed during Putin's visit to China for a World War Two commemoration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 10:52 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 10:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a move set to bolster energy relations, Russia's Gazprom and China's National Petroleum Corporation have cemented an agreement to boost natural gas supplies. The increased volumes will flow through the existing Power of Siberia pipeline and the Far Eastern route, according to the RIA news agency.

These developments come as China eyes more Russian gas, having stalled on negotiations for a second pipeline at this stage. The agreement signing coincides with Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to China, where he is present for the World War Two commemoration on Tiananmen Square.

Under the new terms, gas supplies through the Power of Siberia pipeline will rise from 33 to 44 billion cubic meters annually, with an increase also confirmed via the Far Eastern route. Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller noted new strategic cooperation agreements with CNPC, including a memorandum for the Power of Siberia 2 pipeline and Mongolian transit plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

