Transforming Wealth Management: Insights from CFA Society India's Landmark Conference

Mumbai's recent landmark event, the 10th India Wealth Management Conference hosted by CFA Society India, drew over 500 delegates comprising CFA charterholders and investment professionals. Held on August 29, 2025, the conference facilitated discussions on the evolving landscape of wealth management, a pivotal sector experiencing global and technological shifts.

The theme, 'Agile, Inclusive, and Global,' resonated throughout various sessions, highlighting transitions like the move from product-push to advice-led models and the growing significance of fee-based and digital-first approaches. Keynotes and panels explored topics ranging from advisory models to family office strategies and private banking insights.

High-level presentations addressed the challenges and opportunities inherent to wealth management, underscoring the role of ethical standards upheld by CFA members. The event also acknowledged the two-decade journey of CFA Society India, emphasizing member value enhancement and sector innovation.