Kazakhstan's Grain Production: Aiming High for 2025

Kazakhstan's agriculture ministry projects a grain crop of over 20 million tons in 2025, contingent on favorable weather. The country also anticipates exporting 8-9 million tons of grain between 2025-2026. In 2024, Kazakhstan achieved a record grain harvest of 26.7 million tons, including 18.0 million tons of wheat.
Kazakhstan's agriculture ministry announced on Tuesday its optimistic outlook for the 2025 grain harvest, predicting a yield exceeding 20 million tons, provided weather conditions remain favorable.
The ministry also projected that grain exports for the 2025-2026 period could range between 8 to 9 million tons, signaling a robust trading year ahead.
In 2024, the Central Asian nation celebrated a record grain harvest, totaling 26.7 million tons, with wheat comprising 18.0 million tons of this impressive figure.
