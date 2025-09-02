Syria's First Oil Export in 14 Years: A New Era Begins
Syria exported 600,000 barrels of heavy crude oil from the port of Tartus, marking its first official oil export in 14 years. This move comes after the U.S. lifted sanctions, paving the way for further development in Syria's energy sector following the ousting of Bashar al-Assad.
In a significant development for Syria's energy sector, the nation exported 600,000 barrels of heavy crude oil from Tartus, marking its first such export in 14 years.
The export comes amid efforts to revamp the economy following the recent ousting of Bashar al-Assad.
The end of U.S. sanctions has opened doors for potential collaborations with international firms.
