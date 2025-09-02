Left Menu

Syria's First Oil Export in 14 Years: A New Era Begins

Syria exported 600,000 barrels of heavy crude oil from the port of Tartus, marking its first official oil export in 14 years. This move comes after the U.S. lifted sanctions, paving the way for further development in Syria's energy sector following the ousting of Bashar al-Assad.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development for Syria's energy sector, the nation exported 600,000 barrels of heavy crude oil from Tartus, marking its first such export in 14 years.

The export comes amid efforts to revamp the economy following the recent ousting of Bashar al-Assad.

The end of U.S. sanctions has opened doors for potential collaborations with international firms.

