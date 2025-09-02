Left Menu

AMPIN Energy Transition Launches 50 MW Solar Project in Chhattisgarh

AMPIN Energy Transition has launched a 50 MW solar project in Chhattisgarh, marking its debut in the state. The plant will generate approximately 78.21 million units of green energy annually. The project supports local industries and reflects AMPIN's commitment to expanding its renewable portfolio across India.

  • Country:
  • India

AMPIN Energy Transition has taken a significant step in India's renewable energy landscape by commissioning a 50 megawatt solar project in Chhattisgarh. This milestone project was completed in just nine months, underscoring the company's robust commitment to sustainable energy solutions.

This new solar plant, located in Bemetara district, supplies clean energy to Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd, alongside one of the major steel manufacturers in the region. The plant is anticipated to produce approximately 78.21 million kilowatt-hours of renewable energy each year, contributing significantly to the local industries' energy needs.

Founder, Managing Director, and CEO of AMPIN Energy Transition, Pinaki Bhattacharyya, highlighted the supportive business environment in Chhattisgarh, facilitated by the state's GEOA policy, as a critical factor enabling this project. With a 5GWp capacity across 23 states, AMPIN continues to drive green energy initiatives nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

