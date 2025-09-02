Naidu Fights Fertiliser Black Market in Andhra Pradesh
On Tuesday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed state officials to implement stringent measures against the diversion of fertilisers into the black market. During a review at the Secretariat, Naidu stressed the importance of tackling malpractice in the fertiliser supply chain.
Naidu assured farmers that the state had a surplus of fertilisers, with over two lakh tonnes of urea available and stocks exceeding demand by 91,000 tonnes. He emphasized the need for transparency in crop cultivation and fertiliser usage through the e-crop system.
Aiming for a future without chemical fertilisers, Naidu highlighted efforts to raise awareness among farmers about reduced usage. He also urged support for minimum pricing on 11 horticultural crops and measures to combat borer disease affecting coffee plantations.
