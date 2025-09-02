BRS Sparks Controversy with Suspension of MLC K Kavitha

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has made headlines by suspending senior leader and MLC K Kavitha, citing her involvement in activities detrimental to the party's interests. The suspension underscores growing tensions within the BRS, signaling a pivotal moment in Telangana's political landscape.

Defending the decision, BRS MLC Sravan Dasoju accused Kavitha of making damaging statements targeting her father, former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and her brother, working president KT Rama Rao. Dasoju contended that her comments endorsed opposition allegations against the Kaleshwaram project, further alarming party faithful.

This internal rift has garnered attention from political rivals, with Congress and the BJP eager to capitalize on the turmoil. With BRS leadership deeming her actions damaging, the suspension carries significant implications for the party's image, especially amid accusations of internal corruption and conspiracies.

(With inputs from agencies.)