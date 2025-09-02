Infants Bitten by Rats in Indore Hospital; One Dead, Another Critical

In a disturbing incident at MY Hospital in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, two infants undergoing treatment in the pediatric surgery ward were bitten by rats. One newborn tragically died, while the other remains in critical condition on a ventilator.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday. Both infants, battling serious infections, were extremely vulnerable when bitten—one on the hand and the other on the shoulder. In response, two nurses present during the incident have been suspended, and a high-power committee has been established to probe the matter.

Hospital Dean Dr. Arvind Ghanghoria stated that recent rainfall and waterlogging may have contributed to the presence of rats. The pest control service has been fined, with stern warnings issued, and the nursing superintendent removed for negligence. The committee is tasked to deliver a report within seven days to prevent future occurrences.

(With inputs from agencies.)