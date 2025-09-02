Left Menu

Infants Bitten by Rats in Indore Hospital; One Dead, Another Critical

In a tragic incident at MY Hospital, Indore, rats bit two newborns, resulting in the death of one and another in critical condition. The hospital has suspended two nurses and a committee investigates. Pest control lapses blamed, with recent rain causing rodent influx; immediate actions have been taken.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 20:17 IST
Infants Bitten by Rats in Indore Hospital; One Dead, Another Critical
MY Hospital Indore (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing incident at MY Hospital in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, two infants undergoing treatment in the pediatric surgery ward were bitten by rats. One newborn tragically died, while the other remains in critical condition on a ventilator.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday. Both infants, battling serious infections, were extremely vulnerable when bitten—one on the hand and the other on the shoulder. In response, two nurses present during the incident have been suspended, and a high-power committee has been established to probe the matter.

Hospital Dean Dr. Arvind Ghanghoria stated that recent rainfall and waterlogging may have contributed to the presence of rats. The pest control service has been fined, with stern warnings issued, and the nursing superintendent removed for negligence. The committee is tasked to deliver a report within seven days to prevent future occurrences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Caught Between Rising Waters and Fading Homes: Life Along Delhi's Yamuna

Caught Between Rising Waters and Fading Homes: Life Along Delhi's Yamuna

 India
2
Nagaland Pushes for Fiscal Decentralization and Flood Protection

Nagaland Pushes for Fiscal Decentralization and Flood Protection

 India
3
Toll Plaza Turmoil: Unrest Erupts on Meerut-Karnal Highway

Toll Plaza Turmoil: Unrest Erupts on Meerut-Karnal Highway

 India
4
France's Bond Yield Surge Amid Political Turbulence

France's Bond Yield Surge Amid Political Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025