Waaree Energies Expands with Major Stake in Transformer Solutions Firm

Waaree Energies, a prominent player in the energy sector, declared on Tuesday that its board has sanctioned the acquisition of a substantial 64% equity stake in Kotson's Pvt Ltd. The deal is valued at a total of Rs 192 crore.

Kotson's Private Limited, which has been operational since 1978, is renowned for its expertise in designing, manufacturing, and supplying state-of-the-art transformer solutions. These include advanced technologies for Oil Filled and Dry Type transformers designed for special purposes and renewable energy applications.

The regulatory filing indicated that upon completion of the acquisition, Kotson's Pvt Ltd would become a subsidiary of Waaree Energies, significantly boosting the company's production capabilities and reinforcing its position in the transformer solutions market.

(With inputs from agencies.)