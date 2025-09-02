Left Menu

Waaree Energies Expands with Major Stake in Transformer Solutions Firm

Waaree Energies has announced the acquisition of a 64% stake in Kotson's Pvt Ltd for Rs 192 crore. Kotson's, established in 1978, specializes in transformer solutions. The acquisition will make Kotson's a subsidiary of Waaree Energies, enhancing its production capacity and product range in the energy sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 20:23 IST
Waaree Energies Expands with Major Stake in Transformer Solutions Firm
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Waaree Energies, a prominent player in the energy sector, declared on Tuesday that its board has sanctioned the acquisition of a substantial 64% equity stake in Kotson's Pvt Ltd. The deal is valued at a total of Rs 192 crore.

Kotson's Private Limited, which has been operational since 1978, is renowned for its expertise in designing, manufacturing, and supplying state-of-the-art transformer solutions. These include advanced technologies for Oil Filled and Dry Type transformers designed for special purposes and renewable energy applications.

The regulatory filing indicated that upon completion of the acquisition, Kotson's Pvt Ltd would become a subsidiary of Waaree Energies, significantly boosting the company's production capabilities and reinforcing its position in the transformer solutions market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Caught Between Rising Waters and Fading Homes: Life Along Delhi's Yamuna

Caught Between Rising Waters and Fading Homes: Life Along Delhi's Yamuna

 India
2
Nagaland Pushes for Fiscal Decentralization and Flood Protection

Nagaland Pushes for Fiscal Decentralization and Flood Protection

 India
3
Toll Plaza Turmoil: Unrest Erupts on Meerut-Karnal Highway

Toll Plaza Turmoil: Unrest Erupts on Meerut-Karnal Highway

 India
4
France's Bond Yield Surge Amid Political Turbulence

France's Bond Yield Surge Amid Political Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025