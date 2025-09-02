Invesco Mutual Fund's Strategic Stake Shift to IIHL
Invesco Mutual Fund secured Sebi approval for a strategic control transfer of a 60% stake to IndusInd International Holdings Ltd (IIHL). This acquisition, approved by both Sebi and the Competition Commission of India, expands Invesco's reach in India, facilitated through IIHL's robust network and global expertise.
Invesco Mutual Fund has garnered approval from the market regulator Sebi for transferring a controlling 60% stake to IndusInd International Holdings Ltd (IIHL), sources revealed.
This crucial nod from the Securities and Exchange Board of India marks a significant milestone for Invesco India, as it clears the path for pivotal changes in control over Invesco AMC, Invesco Trustee Company, and its PMS business.
The acquisition, sanctioned by the Competition Commission of India, aligns with IIHL's strategic investment trajectory, paving the way for Invesco's expanded presence across Indian cities and bolstering its operational scale.
