Invesco Mutual Fund's Strategic Stake Shift to IIHL

Invesco Mutual Fund has garnered approval from the market regulator Sebi for transferring a controlling 60% stake to IndusInd International Holdings Ltd (IIHL), sources revealed.

This crucial nod from the Securities and Exchange Board of India marks a significant milestone for Invesco India, as it clears the path for pivotal changes in control over Invesco AMC, Invesco Trustee Company, and its PMS business.

The acquisition, sanctioned by the Competition Commission of India, aligns with IIHL's strategic investment trajectory, paving the way for Invesco's expanded presence across Indian cities and bolstering its operational scale.

(With inputs from agencies.)