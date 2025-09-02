Left Menu

Haryana Extends a Helping Hand to Flood-Hit Neighbors Punjab and J&K

The Haryana Government has pledged Rs 5 crore each to flood-affected Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir, reinforcing rescue efforts and providing timely aid. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini emphasized solidarity and collaboration with neighboring states, ensuring no family stands alone during this disaster-stricken period.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, in official correspondence with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, expressed unwavering solidarity. He highlighted the sheer hardships caused by incessant rains and subsequent flooding, affirming Haryana's commitment to step in as a supportive neighbor and ally.

CM Saini assured that Haryana is prepared to offer whatever assistance is necessary to expedite relief operations. He urged the neighboring states to communicate any further needs for relief materials or support, promising swift responses. Emphasizing a humanitarian approach, Saini stated that the spirit of brotherhood underpins Haryana's contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

