Uttarakhand CM Boosts Dearness Allowance and Approves Major Infrastructure Projects

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has sanctioned an increase in dearness allowance for public body employees. The allowance for those on the fifth central pay scale will rise from 455% to 466%, while those on the sixth pay scale will see an increase from 246% to 252%, starting January 1, 2025.

Among other development initiatives, the Chief Minister has allocated Rs 417.72 lakh for new residential buildings in District Jail, Pithoragarh and Rs 251.49 lakh for Sub Jail, Roorkee. Furthermore, he approved Rs 95.49 lakh for a check dam in the Dharchula assembly constituency, releasing 60% as the initial installment.

The beautification project of religious sites within the Champawat district receives Rs 81.50 lakh, with 60% of this amount disbursed as the first installment. In accordance with his support for those who served the nation, CM Dhami pledges employment opportunities for retired Agniveers and ex-servicemen, reinforcing their status within the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)