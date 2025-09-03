Left Menu

Revamping Bengaluru: New City Corporations Usher in Urban Transformation

Karnataka's Deputy CM, DK Shivakumar, announced the formation of five city corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority. This initiative aims to improve urban administration with citizen-friendly services. Elections for the corporations soon, each with up to 150 wards and 50% women reservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 10:20 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 10:20 IST
Revamping Bengaluru: New City Corporations Usher in Urban Transformation
Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has unveiled an ambitious restructuring of Bengaluru's urban governance with the establishment of five new city corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA). Speaking at Vidhana Soudha, Shivakumar highlighted the impact of this development, effective September 2, across the Bengaluru Central, North, South, East, and West Corporations.

The Deputy Chief Minister emphasized the uniformity in architectural design for corporate offices and announced a contest for the best design with a prize of Rs 5 lakh. He detailed the administrative blueprint, noting each corporation's leadership structure, including a commissioner, and stressed the increase in zonal and sub-zonal offices to improve governance efficiency.

Shivakumar outlined the electoral framework, allowing up to 150 wards per corporation with a significant 50% reservation for women. Tax collection is to begin from September 3, exclusively benefiting each respective corporation's jurisdiction. Addressing financial capabilities, Shivakumar noted the necessity of government support for economically weaker corporations, highlighting the decentralization of administration as a key objective.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Drones Target UNIFIL Peacekeepers

Escalating Tensions: Israeli Drones Target UNIFIL Peacekeepers

 Global
2
India's ₹1 Lakh Cr R&D and Innovation Boost: Deep Tech's New Dawn

India's ₹1 Lakh Cr R&D and Innovation Boost: Deep Tech's New Dawn

 United States
3
EPIC Allegations: Dual Voter IDs in Congress Leadership Sparks Controversy

EPIC Allegations: Dual Voter IDs in Congress Leadership Sparks Controversy

 India
4
Heavy Rains Paralyze Jammu Roads: Landslides and Mudslides Block Key Highways

Heavy Rains Paralyze Jammu Roads: Landslides and Mudslides Block Key Highway...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025