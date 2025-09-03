Revamping Bengaluru: New City Corporations Usher in Urban Transformation

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has unveiled an ambitious restructuring of Bengaluru's urban governance with the establishment of five new city corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA). Speaking at Vidhana Soudha, Shivakumar highlighted the impact of this development, effective September 2, across the Bengaluru Central, North, South, East, and West Corporations.

The Deputy Chief Minister emphasized the uniformity in architectural design for corporate offices and announced a contest for the best design with a prize of Rs 5 lakh. He detailed the administrative blueprint, noting each corporation's leadership structure, including a commissioner, and stressed the increase in zonal and sub-zonal offices to improve governance efficiency.

Shivakumar outlined the electoral framework, allowing up to 150 wards per corporation with a significant 50% reservation for women. Tax collection is to begin from September 3, exclusively benefiting each respective corporation's jurisdiction. Addressing financial capabilities, Shivakumar noted the necessity of government support for economically weaker corporations, highlighting the decentralization of administration as a key objective.

