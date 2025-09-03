Speeding Car Tragedy Strikes Ganesh Procession in Jashpur

In a devastating turn of events, a speeding car plowed into a Ganesh idol immersion procession in Jashpur on Tuesday night, resulting in the tragic death of three individuals and injuries to 22 others. Police confirmed that the car driver responsible for the chaos has been apprehended.

The incident has left the local community in shock and mourning. Shashimohan Singh, the Superintendent of Police for Jashpur, provided further confirmation of the unfortunate episode, stating, "Three people died, 22 were injured after a speeding, uncontrolled car entered a Ganesh idol immersion procession in Jashpur last night. The car driver has been nabbed."

As authorities continue their investigation into the incident, additional details regarding the circumstances leading up to the crash are eagerly awaited by both the local populace and media outlets. The tragic occurrence has once again underscored the importance of road safety and adherence to traffic regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)